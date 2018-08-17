WINTER PARK, Fla. -- From inside the 4 Rivers Smokehouse, gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam was up and at 'em, speaking with constituents Friday morning.

Putnam, currently Florida's agricultural commissioner, is in a tight Republican primary race for governor against U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Marineland, and others.

But Friday, after speaking for a half hour, he took pictures and answered questions from his supporters wanting to know more about his platforms.

“I believe in his program for vocational education for our kids. I think that is something we really need to pursue,” said Gary Basham from Polk County.

“It is just really neat because he can come in and talk about agriculture and water, and all of these issues, because he has worked on it as ag commissioner,” said Sara Johnson from Orange County.

When asked, Putnam said he was not worried about DeSantis for a few reasons; one of them being Spectrum News Network’s recent Decision 2018 poll, which gives DeSantis a slim lead.

“The poll that came out from right here in Orlando a local TV station shows that it is essentially a dead heat, but the only poll that matters is on election day. But as you can see from the grassroots energy momentum all over the state. I feel very good as we head into the last 12 days of the campaign,” said Putnam.

His constituents backed him up, explaining why they like Putnam over DeSantis.

“Well I think you will see how it comes out, but me being from Polk County, and him being a Polk County boy, I think we will win,” said Basham.

“It’s one thing to have an endorsement and be on FOX news all the time, I don’t think that is what wins the margins with Florida voters,” said Johnson.

Putnam added that he is finding his success on his campaign tour called Florida First Bus tour. The next stop will be Ormond Beach Friday afternoon and then Saturday he heads north to Jacksonville and Fruit Cove.

