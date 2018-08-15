Many Republicans have not decided who they want to become Florida's next attorney general.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13's Exclusive Decision 2018 poll, 39 percent of voters are undecided about the race.

"That's a big number," said political expert Ana Cruz.

In the Exclusive Decision 2018 poll, former Hillsborough County judge Ashley Moody leads her opponent, lawmaker Frank White, by double digit numbers.

Thirty-five percent of voters polled said they would vote for Moody. Twenty-six percent chose White.

Other polls have shown White leading in the Florida Attorney General race. Experts said that indicates it could be a toss up.

"Really it's going to come down to which one has the experience to get the job done," said political expert Chris Ingram.

The undecided voters could play a critical role.

According to the Exclusive Decision 2018 poll:

- 47% of the undecided voters were women.

- 48% are between 50-64 years old.

- and 60% of the undecided voters lived in the Northwest region of the state.

"If those trend one way or another, that'll define what will happen on election day," said Ingram.