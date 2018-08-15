Many Republicans have not decided who they want to become Florida's next attorney general.
- Republican Primary candidates: Ashley Moody vs. Frank White
- Decision 2018 poll shows 39 percent of voters undecided
- Primary election is Aug. 28
- POLL: Nelson, Scott get mixed reviews on their job performance
- POLL: Graham, Levine tied for lead ahead of Democratic candidates
- POLL: Republicans give DeSantis a slim lead over Putnam
- DECISION 2018 VOTING GUIDE: Candidates, county-by-county resources, FAQs, more
According to Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13's Exclusive Decision 2018 poll, 39 percent of voters are undecided about the race.
"That's a big number," said political expert Ana Cruz.
In the Exclusive Decision 2018 poll, former Hillsborough County judge Ashley Moody leads her opponent, lawmaker Frank White, by double digit numbers.
Thirty-five percent of voters polled said they would vote for Moody. Twenty-six percent chose White.
Other polls have shown White leading in the Florida Attorney General race. Experts said that indicates it could be a toss up.
"Really it's going to come down to which one has the experience to get the job done," said political expert Chris Ingram.
The undecided voters could play a critical role.
According to the Exclusive Decision 2018 poll:
- 47% of the undecided voters were women.
- 48% are between 50-64 years old.
- and 60% of the undecided voters lived in the Northwest region of the state.
"If those trend one way or another, that'll define what will happen on election day," said Ingram.