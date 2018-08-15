ORLANDO, Fla. -- The race for Florida’s attorney general is an important one. It’s a seat that comes with a lot of power to make decisions in the area of law enforcement.

On the Democratic primary ticket, State Rep. Sean Shaw is facing off with attorney Ryan Torrens.

The problem is that in our Decision 2018 Exclusive Poll of likely Democratic primary voters, 68 percent said they were underdecided on their candidate for the Aug. 28 primary.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Only 17 percent chose Shaw, and only 15 percent chose Torrens.

“It’s not a sexy race, no. As Democrats we like the Senate races, we like the governor races,” said Brian Mills, political campaign consultant.

Mills firmly believes that within the Democratic Party, that attitude needs to change.

He thinks geography could be playing a big factor in name recognition, with both these candidates living in Tampa area.

“The problem that I am seeing there is that as far as the state is concerned, there is probably not a lot of name recognition. And that is only going to be solved by time and money,” said Mills.

As for money, Torrens has spent most of what he has raised, which is about $135,000. Shaw has only spent $140,000 of his more than $1 million raised.

With the primary about a week and a half away, Orange County Democratic Party Chairman Wes Hodge expects more from these two candidates.

“I would ask Rep. Shaw, and Ryan Torrens to both really ramp up their messaging and get their point of view out to the voters, and let them know the decision they are making here, because it is a big choice,” said Hodge.

Hodge and Mills agree that primary elections matter.

“Elections have consequences," Mills said. "2016 had serious consequences for people who did not turn out to vote, or for people because their candidate didn’t win in the primary, stayed home for the general. There are plenty of people who did that, and now we are living with it.”

Decision 2018 poll conducted by SurveyUSA for Spectrum News Networks. SurveyUSA interviewed 2,800 adults in Florida online from Aug. 10, 2018 until Aug. 13, 2018. Of those, 2,322 were registered to vote in Florida. Of those, 631 were likely to vote in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary.

The Credibility Interval for this poll is +/- 5.4 percentage points.

Demographics in the Florida Attorney General Democratic Primary