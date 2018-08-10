FLORIDA -- Mi Familia Vota hit a milestone this month by registering 100,000 Latino voters in Kissimmee, Orlando and Tampa since 2012.

Mi Familia Vota expects 450,000 Latino voters by end of August

Non-profit tries to reach those who moved here from Puerto Rico

Orange County elections supervisors prepare for early voting

Spectrum News 13 Voting Guide

Iram Mateo from Puerto Rico says he's already turned in his absentee ballot for the primaries. In Spanish he told Spectrum News, "You should register and vote, because we have the right to." He is one of the many Puerto Ricans who have registered to vote.

Central Florida has seen an influx in Puerto Ricans who fled here after Hurricane Maria and many have chosen to stay -- but do they care enough to vote?

Mi Familia Vota, a non-profit, believes so.

"We read an article recently from the Washington Post that mentioned Puerto Ricans are not registering to vote at the rate that people thought they would," said Esteban Garces, the National Operations Director for Mi Familia Vota. “We are registering Puerto Ricans at a higher than expected rate, and its pushing up our averages across the board."

This year alone Mi Familia Vota has registered 20,000 Latinos to vote. Garces said about 55 percent of those voters are of Puerto Rican descent.

"With the growing Puerto Rican population, we are seeing a lot of interest in Latino vote. And a lot of intentional engagement," Garces said. "It's not something we have seen in the past, so we expect higher than usual turnout from the Latino community. The Puerto Rican boost is definitely going to have an impact in this year's election."

Mateo says Puerto Rican or not, people should be showing up to the polls. He does it for his grandson, he said.

"The Hispanic vote counts, all elections are important," Mateo said.

Mi Familia Vota expects to have registered 450,000 Latino voters nationwide by the end of August.