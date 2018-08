TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- There will not be a special session to try and change Florida's stand your ground law.

The effort needed at least three-fifths of the members to vote in favor of a special session.

The final tally was 47 for the session and 78 against, mostly along party lines.

The controversy around the law was reignited when a man was killed outside a Clearwater convenience store in July.

Stay with Spectrum News for updates.