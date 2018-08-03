WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is threatening to shut down the government if he doesn't get what he wants for border security and immigration.

Lawmakers leave Washington for August recess

President Trump continues talk of possible shutdown

Sen. Marco Rubio says he doesn't think shutdown will happen

Lawmakers left Washington on Thursday for a few weeks for their August recess. But before their departure, they showed bipartisan progress, passing sections of the federal budget and downplaying any threats from the government.

This week, the Senate voted to fund agencies like the departments of transportation and agriculture.

Still, the president is throwing out a repeated threat that he is willing to shut down the government if Democrats don't cave and give into tighter border security.

Lawmakers like Republican Sen. Marco Rubio say they aren't ready to play shutdown politics, trying to avoid a potential showdown before elections this fall.

"If you look at what's happening in Congress, 90 percent of our spending will be passed through appropriations," Rubio said.

"When they talk about shut down, if things continue the way they are going now, it will be less than 10 percent of the total government spending this year that will be left open for a continuing resolution," he said. "That's why I don't think we are going to have a shutdown. I'm never in favor of shutdowns. It's never a good thing for the country. I don't think it's going to happen. It provides good drama for news coverage."

Republicans are trying to pass as much of the budget where there is bipartisan agreement first before taking on the issue of border security funding.

While lawmakers are not in D.C. Friday, the Senate is in session throughout the majority of the month.

But the House of Representatives won't return to Washington until the beginning of next month.