WASHINGTON -- You now have a chance to speak up about a new plan from President Trump that deals with fuel efficient cars.

It’s Trump’s latest attempt to undo former President Obama’s legacy.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a plan Thursday that would require car companies to build vehicles that average 37 miles-per-gallon (MPG) by 2026.

As part of his fight against climate change, Obama had set new standards for car makers to average 54 MPG by 2025.

The Trump administration said its lower figure will help make cars more affordable and will keep the roads safer because drivers can purchase newer, cheaper vehicles that still pollute less.

But automakers are hinting this might be a step too far, because climate change advocates could use a loophole to still require higher efficiency standards.

"California will do whatever it takes to maintain today's clean car standards," said Attorney General Xavier Becerra, D-California, at a press conference on Thursday. "And that's why so many of our sister states have joined California in this fight."

That loophole is a rule that currently allows California, New York and 12 other states to set their own mileage standards.

Trump's new plan would do away with it; but several state attorneys general are already threatening to sue.

Members of the public have 60 days to submit feedback to the government about this proposal through the EPA's website.

A final ruling will likely be made later this year.