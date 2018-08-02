WASHINGTON -- Sen. Marco Rubio unveiled a new plan to provide family leave for parents, in a bill backed by President Trump's daughter.

Economic Security for New Parents Act

Allows new parents to draw paid leave from Social Security

Parents would have to push retirement start date back

The Economic Security for New Parents Act would allow parents to get paid family leave by drawing from Social Security -- money is reserved for retirement or disability.

It's estimated that just over one in 10 workers receives paid family leave.

Rubio's bill would let parents get paid for a short time in exchange for pushing back or delaying the date they would start getting Social Security for retirement. They would get monthly payments, and it would allow for 12 week of paid leave per parent.

HAPPENING NOW — @marcorubio & Rep. Ann Wagner are introducing their Paid Family Leave bill officially. pic.twitter.com/GVSkst2TzC — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) August 2, 2018

.@marcorubio - “I personally know very few people who can go a week or two without a paycheck... I know even fewer who can go 12 weeks.” pic.twitter.com/eA915jKwe6 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) August 2, 2018 The senator is unveiling the plan with Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner. He was developing it with Republican senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, but neither one of them are cosponsors.

"Well we hope we can get people on board, there are still some things we’ve got to work through," Rubio said. "But, it was time to act, as far as we were concerned, to get the ball rolling. The most important thing, I think we can all agree is that our kids are top priority. The best thing we can do for kids in America is allow their parents more time with them especially early in life."

So, why did Sen. Joni Ernst back out? She says..."Senator Rubio and I just have some disagreements about the scope of that flexibility, but Senator Lee and I intend to continue to work on a paid-leave proposal that we hope we all can support." — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) August 2, 2018

Critics say Rubio's proposal is asking working class Americans to choose between retirement security and caring for a new child.

Democrats like Senator Kirsten Gillibrand would like to slightly raise the payroll tax to fund up to 12 weeks of family or medical leave.