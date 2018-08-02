WASHINGTON -- Sen. Marco Rubio unveiled a new plan to provide family leave for parents, in a bill backed by President Trump's daughter.
- Economic Security for New Parents Act
- Allows new parents to draw paid leave from Social Security
- Parents would have to push retirement start date back
The Economic Security for New Parents Act would allow parents to get paid family leave by drawing from Social Security -- money is reserved for retirement or disability.
It's estimated that just over one in 10 workers receives paid family leave.
Rubio's bill would let parents get paid for a short time in exchange for pushing back or delaying the date they would start getting Social Security for retirement. They would get monthly payments, and it would allow for 12 week of paid leave per parent.
"Well we hope we can get people on board, there are still some things we’ve got to work through," Rubio said. "But, it was time to act, as far as we were concerned, to get the ball rolling. The most important thing, I think we can all agree is that our kids are top priority. The best thing we can do for kids in America is allow their parents more time with them especially early in life."
Democrats like Senator Kirsten Gillibrand would like to slightly raise the payroll tax to fund up to 12 weeks of family or medical leave.