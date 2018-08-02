NORTH CAROLINA -- Just months before the 2018 midterm elections, some on Capitol Hill are concerned the U.S. government is not prepared to stop this next social media attack.

Facebook confirmed that the social media disinformation campaign was not limited to just the 2016 election Tuesday

Lawmakers are struggling to find a way to stop the next social media attack

Lawmakers are calling on social media and tech giants to step up to the plate and intervene

On Tuesday, Facebook confirmed what many lawmakers feared: that the social media disinformation campaign was not limited to just the 2016 election. They announced they were tearing down more than 30 pages and accounts for what they described as “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

“Nothing less than the integrity of our democratic institutions, processes, and ideals is at stake,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, who serves as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Lawmakers are struggling to find a way to stop the next social media attack. At a hearing, senators got feedback from social media experts about possible ways to combat the problem.

Different ideas are being floated on the Hill, including everything from educating the public to threatening sanctions to deter enemy nations.

So far, there has been little movement. Some worry about taking a step too far and infringing on individual liberties. Others question whether there is a viable solution.

“How in the world do you do this? The takeaway here’s got to be this is an enormous if not an impossible thing,” said Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

In announcing they were removing the accounts, Facebook declined to point the finger of blame. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers left little doubt as to who they think is to blame.

“Russian backed operates continue to infiltrate and manipulate social media to hijack the national conversation and set Americans against each other,” said Sen. Mark Warner, R-Va.

“While we are not at war with Russia on information, Russia under Putin is at war with the United States,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The question is, will U.S. leaders agree on a way to fight back?

In the meantime, lawmakers are calling on social media and tech giants to step up to the plate and intervene like Facebook did this week.

Next month, the Senate Intelligence Committee is planning a hearing with tech and social media executives.