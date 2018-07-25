SANFORD, Fla. -- A Seminole County commissioner has resigned, effective immediately, according to county officials.
- Commissioner Carlton Henley is resigning
- Served in Seminole County for nearly 2 decades
- Says he is leaving at the advice of his physician
Commissioner Carlton Henley represents District 4, which includes parts of Casselberry, Longwood and Lake Mary.
Henley released a statement Wednesday, saying he was leaving at the "advice of his physician:"
"At the advice of my physician and with the support of my family, I am resigning. While I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Board throughout my career, I am especially proud of the confidence of our people."
Henley, who has been a commissioner for nearly two decades, had already chosen not to run for re-election this year.
I've reached out to Henley's office and to county government officials to find out why Henley resigned before the end of his term. A county spokesperson says they should release more later today. @MyNews13— Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 25, 2018