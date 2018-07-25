SANFORD, Fla. -- A Seminole County commissioner has resigned, effective immediately, according to county officials.

Commissioner Carlton Henley is resigning

Served in Seminole County for nearly 2 decades

Says he is leaving at the advice of his physician

Commissioner Carlton Henley represents District 4, which includes parts of Casselberry, Longwood and Lake Mary.

Henley released a statement Wednesday, saying he was leaving at the "advice of his physician:"

"At the advice of my physician and with the support of my family, I am resigning. While I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Board throughout my career, I am especially proud of the confidence of our people."

Henley, who has been a commissioner for nearly two decades, had already chosen not to run for re-election this year.