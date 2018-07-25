PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One Florida U.S. congressman is warning that a trade war with China could hurt Florida's spiny lobster industry.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo says trade war will hurt Florida fishermen

He says fishermen export up to 75 percent of spiny lobsters to China

GOP congressman sent letter to President Donald Trump

U.S. Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo from South Florida sent a letter to President Donald Trump earlier this month, asking him to reconsider America's trade policy with China.

He is concerned that China's retaliatory tariff on Florida lobster will hurt the state's fishermen.

"Some fishermen export up to 75 percent of their Florida spiny lobsters to China," said Curbelo in his letter to the president.

Commercial fishermen can start to harvest spiny lobster Monday, Aug. 6.

However, before then, recreational anglers can get a head start Wednesday and Thursday of this week during a two-day mini-season.

People can get up to 12 lobsters per day, but their carapace must be more than 3 inches.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers will enforce those rules thoroughly.