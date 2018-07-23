WASHINGTON – The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat could determine which party controls the chamber next year, and while his name is not on the ballot, Florida’s junior senator could have a major impact.

Sens. Nelson, Rubio have good working relationship

Rubio endorsed Gov. Scott to oust Nelson

Rubio: I'm a Republican, I want us to have a majority

"It's one of those tough things in life. You know someone, you work well with them, we disagree on issues, but we are able to work together on the things we agree on," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, of his colleague on the other side of the aisle, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida.

Rubio has made it clear: he is endorsing Florida governor and fellow Republican, Rick Scott. However, he's stopped short of taking aim at Sen. Nelson.

"I said is I'll support Gov. Scott. I'm a Republican, I want us to have a majority," Sen. Rubio explained. "I'm not going to attack Bill Nelson. I work well with him. It was the same in my race. He didn't attack me, but he campaigned for my opponent."

The partnership between Florida’s senators has only intensified in recent months -- with the two co-sponsoring legislation, writing letters and hosting forums together.

"Marco and I see a lot of things eye to eye. As a result, we get along very well," Sen. Nelson said. "We do a lot of things together that people never see, because we are friends."

Scott's and Rubio’s complex relationship was on full display in 2016. The governor failed to endorse Rubio when he ran for re-election to the Senate.

Scott also declined to back Rubio during his presidential run, but Scott did not support any presidential candidate until President Trump won the Florida primary.

Former Rubio aide and Republican political strategist Alex Conant says all political relationships are complex, including what appears to be the now-rather cozy relationship between Florida’s two senators.

"Just because you might be political opponents, doesn’t mean that you can’t work together,” Conant explained. “It’s important for the state of Florida for Marco to continue to work with the other senator from Florida regardless of party, and that’s what he’s done.”

While the duo’s cooperation is often on full display in Washington, will it all resonate with voters at the polls in November? Only time will tell.