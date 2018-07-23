WASHINGTON -- Pentagon official Robert Wilkie was confirmed as the new secretary of Veterans Affairs Monday in the Senate.

Wilkie, a longtime government official and an Air Force and Navy veteran, was confirmed on an 86-9 vote.

Wilkie will replace David Shulkin, who was fired amid a battle within the agency over whether to steer more veterans toward private health care.

Wilkie said in his confirmation hearings that he would continue to "shake up complacency" in the agency, but would not privatize the agency.

"Mr. Wilkie has dedicated his life to serving his country with honor and pride," President Trump said in a statement released by the White House Monday. "He has displayed great patriotism and a commitment to supporting and empowering America’s armed forces and veterans. Under his leadership, I have no doubt that the Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to make strides in honoring and protecting the heroic men and women who have served our Nation with distinction."