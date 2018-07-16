HELSINKI (AP) -- A highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Monday.

Summit comes after 12 Russian military intelligence officials indicted

They are accused of tampering with 2016 presidential election

Some U.S. lawmakers want president to drop out of summit

President Donald Trump calls Russian probe 'Rigged Witch Hunt'

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in the capital of Finland where the sit-down meeting will take place.

This meeting is drawing a lot of controversy. It comes just days after 12 Russian military intelligence officials were indicted for their alleged role in tampering with the 2016 presidential election.

Both Republicans and Democratic lawmakers wanted the president to drop out of the summit.

The calls to cancel the meeting came largely from Democrats, with the exception of Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Those lawmakers felt meeting would undermine the investigation into Russia's alleged role in the 2016 election.

Trump has said he will talk to Putin about the issue, however lawmakers against Monday's meeting say asking about their involvement is not a strong enough message to the Russian government.

Trump will arrive at the presidential palace in Helsinki at 1 p.m. (6 a.m. EST).

Ahead of his arrival, protesters took to the streets in Finland, but their target was not just against Trump.

The protesters said they were there to speak out against the policies of both presidents.

Lawmakers who criticized meeting want Trump to discuss the recent indictments laid out against the 12 Russian military officials.

They are accused of engaging in a "sustained effort" to hack Democrats' emails and computer networks during the 2016 election campaign.

When the president was asked what he will say to Putin he said, "we'll do just fine."

The president also took to Twitter, one of his favorite platforms, to voice his views about his upcoming meeting with Putin and what he calls the "Rigged Witch Hunt".

Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018 President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018 Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

It should be noted that the Obama administration did take action and then-President Barack Obama did confronted Putin in person and ousted almost three dozen Russian diplomats that U.S. officials claimed were intelligence operatives. The Obama administration also imposed new sanctions.