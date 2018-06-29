KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Republican Party of Florida plans to host a Puerto Rican Rising panel on Thursday during the Sunshine Summit.

The panel includes Puerto Rican leaders who will discuss the island's progress, or lack thereof, and recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

On Thursday night, the hot topic of guns and security dominated part of a Republican Gubernatorial debate between Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

"This really hits close to home for me, we need to focus on security, our schools and creating safe, learning environments," said Putnam.

DeSantis called out Putnam for overseeing an agency that, for more than a year, failed to review background checks on thousands of concealed weapon applicants.

"He didn’t act like a leader. He covered it up. It was discovered by the media, he never told Gov. (Rick) Scott," he claimed.

Another point of discussion during their first face off-of the campaign season was immigration.

Putnam has the support of 45 sheriffs and DeSantis has won the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

There are a handful of other Republican candidates running, but they did not rank high enough in polling to be part of the debate.