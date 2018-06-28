KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Florida Republicans are converging on Kissimmee on Thursday for the two-day Sunshine Summit, which is going to be highlighted by the evening's first major GOP gubernatorial debate.

The summit will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center and it will give voters a chance to get to know Republican candidates before the primary election, especially the candidates for governor.

Adam Putnam, the state's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is running against U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who represents the Palm Coast and Daytona Beach areas, for the governor's seat.

Putnam leads in recent polls, but DeSantis has the backing of President Donald Trump. The two will square off on topics like immigration, trade and how to stop gun violence in Florida.

"What you are going to see is a sharp contrast between two Republicans who obviously know the issues in sharp contrast to what the Democrats with their first debate," said Republican State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia

About 1,500 people are expected to attend the two-day summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

On Friday, voters will get to hear from some of the country's most conservative leaders.

With the influx of Puerto Ricans moving to Florida, their vote could certainly change the political landscape.

That is why there will be a special Puerto Rico Rising Panel at the summit to look at issues important to Florida's newest residents.