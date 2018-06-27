WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said Wednesday he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. He was appointed by President Reagan in 1988.

A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Kennedy told his colleagues, according to a news release from the Supreme Court, that he stepped aside to spent more time with his family, even though his family said they were willing for him to continue to serve.

White House statement on Kennedy: His words have left an indelible mark not only on this generation, but on the fabric of American history. pic.twitter.com/x0nmn79MtF — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) June 27, 2018

In his resignation letter to President Trump, Kennedy expressed his "profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises."

Kennedy's retirement is effective July 31.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would work to confirm a Kennedy's replacement this fall.

