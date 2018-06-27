WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. House rejected a second immigration bill Wednesday, despite being broader in scope and having last-minute support from President Trump.

The vote was 301-121, with nearly half of Republicans opposing the measure. The vote count shows the deep gulf between conservative and moderate Republicans. Last week a more conservative package was defeated, but more Republicans, 193, voted for it.

The bill would give Dreamers a shot at citizenship, while also providing $25 billion for a wall across the border with Mexico, restricting family-based immigration and barring Homeland Security from taking migrant children from parents detained while crossing the border.

All Democrats voted against both bills.

Even if the bill had passed, it would have been dead on arrival in the Senate, where Democrats had enough votes to kill the bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.