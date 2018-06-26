More protests around the country carry on the push for the government to reunite children separated from their parents while crossing the U.S./Mexico border illegally.

And more pressure on the agency responsible for those children.

Florida's U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said he is planning to press Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at a hearing on Tuesday for details on why he was denied entry at a Florida facility housing immigrant children.

I have put the head of HHS on notice that when he testifies before Congress tomorrow, I plan to ask him a series of questions regarding his agency’s efforts to reunite 2,300 children who separated from their parents and I expect answers. pic.twitter.com/PLE36z2wDi — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 25, 2018

Nelson, who is up for re-election in November, said he believes his denial was political, since Republican U.S. Marco Rubio was allowed to enter the facility late last week.

However, Rubio denied it was political.

Actually, the press got to tour the Homestead facility before either one of us at 10am Friday. DHS offered members of congress a choice between two seperate times to visit Homestead facility, 1pm Friday & 1pm Saturday. I picked Friday. https://t.co/T12Alia9RX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 25, 2018

President Donald Trump's executive order last week was set to end family separation and although the government states that more than 500 children have been reunited with their families, that still leaves more than 2,000 others in HHS custody.

In El Paso, Texas, five parents from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras told their stories of being separated from their children. Most of them still do not know where their children are.

They are part of a group of 30 parents who have been released from federal custody with ankle monitors and sheltered with a charity organization.

However, U.S. Sen. James Lankford of the Senate Homeland Security Committee insists the Trump administration does know where every single child is located.

Yet immigration attorney Eileen Blessinger disagrees.

"They are telling them it's a logistical process, but the vast majority of the people we have spoken with have not spoken with their children at all. No contact. They're not even told where their child is," she said.

Rubio tweeted his thoughts about what has been happening in South America.

When you have migrants saying “I’d rather be in jail in the U.S. than killed in my own country” it is clear the most effective measure we can take to stop border crisis is to help El Salvador,Honduras & Guatemala deal with crime & poverty driving migration https://t.co/JUX6ouk4Qz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 26, 2018

When Trump campaigned Monday for South Carolina's Gov. Henry McMaster, who is in a tense runoff election, the president blamed the Democrats for some of the border issues.

"The Democrats want to protect illegals coming into this country, some of whom are not good. Some of whom cause lots of problems in the worst possible way," Trump said. "They want to protect illegals coming into the country much more so than they want to protect you and that's not where we're coming from. Okay?"