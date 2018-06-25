The zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal immigration is still coming under fire by critics after last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the separation of children from parents who are criminally charged with entered the country illegally.

Large-scale protests planned for this weekend in Florida

Executive order does not protect more than 2,000 children, says critics

However, protestors say the policy change is not enough to protect the more than 2,000 children who remain in shelters and foster care. There are large-scale protests planned for this weekend across the country and here in Florida. So far, there are 28 protests planned across the state and in Central Florida there are five events planned.

This comes after hundreds gathered in border cities in Texas over the weekend.

"History will judge and condemn those who are responsible for this atrocity," said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association.

A border town where tents were set up as temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children has some Democrats calling it "warehousing."

"You just drive up here and come in and you see these tents in the middle of the desert. This is part of the United States of America. Of warehousing young boys and young girls between the ages of 13 and 17. I think for most Americans, that's jarring," said U.S. Rep. Joaquín Castro of Texas.

Over the weekend, Democratic lawmakers from all over the country visited a processing facility in McAllen, Texas, with many of them criticizing the conditions under which migrants are being held.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said, "There's just no other way to describe it. They're big chain-link cages on cold concrete floors and metal blankets handed out to people." Despite Trump's executive order, promising to detain families together, protestors say they want more done.

As of Wednesday, June 20, more than 2,000 children remain in foster homes or detention centers.

At one point this weekend, protestors tried to stop a bus that was leaving a facility that housed children.