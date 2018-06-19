WASHINGTON -- The United States has pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley made the announcement Tuesday, calling the group "an organization that is not worthy of its name."

The Trump administration decries the membership of countries like China, Cuba and Venezuela, which are themselves accused of violating human rights.

Haley also said the council has a "chronic bias against Israel."

Haley said if the council makes essential reforms, the U.S. would be happy to rejoin.

The president of the Human Rights Council said it was "disappointing, if not really surprising," that the U.S. was pulling out, but said it was the country's prerogative to do so.

The UN Human Rights Council is a 47-member body, which is holding the second of its three annual sessions this week in Geneva.

