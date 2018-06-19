TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott Tuesday said the policy of separating illegal immigrant families at the border needs to stop, and demanded information from federal officials on children sheltered at a Florida facility.

Gov. Scott demands info on migrant children sent to Homestead facility

Facility holds unaccompanied minors, possible children separated from families

Sen. Nelson tried to tour the facility and was turned away

Scott sent a letter to Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Tuesday evening, demanding the practice be stopped and that information be provided about children at a facility in Homestead in South Florida.

"Many innocent children are now paying the price for the failures of Washington. Congress must address our immigration system immediately," Scott said in the letter.

Scott also requested that HHS to take the following steps:

Notify federal state and local employees of any children being placed in Florida

Confirm whether health screenings are being conducted at the border and again once children are placed in shelters

Provide information on health, educational and other services being provided to children in Florida

Sen. Bill Nelson attempted to visit the Homestead facility Tuesday with two other Democrats and was turned away. The facility holds children aged 13-17.

The facility was opened in 2014 as a temporary shelter for children who arrived at the U.S. border unaccompanied by an adult.

It reopened under the Trump administration a few months ago.

The facility is run by a private contractor, Comprehensive Health Services, and overseen by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.