ORLANDO, Fla. -- A lawsuit filed by 20 states, including Florida, could change how the health care law is enforced.

20 states want judge to block enforcement of health care law

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson asking Gov. Scott to withdraw Florida from lawsuit

If this lawsuit against the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act successful, it would in effect completely gut the nation's health care law and take the guarantee of coverage away from people with pre-existing conditions.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson will be in Orlando to meet with people with pre-existing conditions to discuss the impacts of this suit.

When the lawsuit was first filed back in February, it was seen as far-fetched by law makers on both sides of the aisle.

Those 20 states, including Florida, wanted a judge to issue an order blocking the enforcement of the health care law, or "Obamacare" as it is also known as, as a whole.

That did not get much attention; however, the lawsuit gained steam when the Trump administration stated it supported a portion of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by Republican-led states, argued that the 2017 tax bill made the ACA's individual mandate unconstitutional, when it lowered the tax penalty a person has to pay if he or she is not covered to zero.

The Department of Justice responded to the suit, stating it agreed with Texas that the 2017 tax bill made the individual mandate unconstitutional, but the DOJ did not agree with completely dismantling the program.

Instead, the DOJ said it only affects the ban on insurance companies denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions...and stated it should be struck down.

Nelson sent a letter to Republican Gov. Rick Scott, asking him to withdraw Florida from the lawsuit.

It should note Nelson is running against Scott in his bid for senate.

Nelson is expected to arrive in Orlando around 10:30 a.m. to meet with people who could lose coverage if this lawsuit is successful.

Florida is the top state when it comes to enrollment numbers with the Affordable Care Act.

If it does go through, it would affect nearly 8 million Floridians with pre-existing conditions.