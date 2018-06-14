A long-awaited report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation is due out on Friday.

Report is on FBI's handling of investigation

Following an 18-month review, the U.S. inspector general will release the report on the FBI's handling of the investigation.

It will focus in part, on how then-FBI Director James Comey's actions may have influenced the 2016 presidential election.

President Donald Trump will look to the inspector general report to provide a fresh line of attack against two former top FBI officials, Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, as he claims that a politically tainted bureau tried to undermine his campaign and, through the Russia investigation, his presidency. Trump will almost certainly use the report to validate his firing of Comey last year.

Comey first recommended against prosecuting former Secretary of State Clinton then announced he was reopening the investigation just days before Election Day.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, a former federal prosecutor appointed by President Barack Obama, prepared the report. Supporters from both parties regard him as apolitical. His most significant report before this one was the 2012 study of the botched Obama-era gun operation known as Fast and Furious.

The Clinton report will examine key actions by FBI leaders. Those include Comey's decision to publicly announce in July 2016 his recommendation against criminal charges for Clinton, and his disclosure to Congress days before the election that the investigation was being revived because of newly discovered emails.

People familiar with the report's findings say the inspector general has reached unflattering conclusions for many FBI officials. They were not authorized to discuss the report by name ahead of its release and requested anonymity. An earlier inspector general report criticized McCabe and led to his firing on allegations that he misled internal investigators about his role in a news media disclosure. He denies those charges.

According to the FBI documents, Clinton told investigators that she believed "everyone at State'' knew she had a private email address.

If a State Department official needed to send her an e-mail containing classified material, according to the FBI notes, "Clinton relied on the judgment of the people that worked for her to handle the information appropriately."

Clinton also told investigators she could not recall "any training'' that she received on how to handle classified documents.

According to the FBI documents, "Clinton stated she did not know what the '(C)' meant at the beginning of the paragraphs" -- "(C)" meaning confidential.