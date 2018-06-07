ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings intends to resign from his position this afternoon in anticipation of a run for county mayor.

In a released statement, Demings said he will turn in his resignation letter at the county Supervisor of Elections Office at noon.

Per state law, an elected official who is running for another office must resign no later than 10 days before the qualifying period begins for that election. In this case, the qualifying period begins noon, June 18.

Current Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs cannot run again because of term limits.

Demings, who is married to Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, is serving his third term as Orange County sheriff. He previously served as the county's public safety officer and was the Orlando Police Department's first black police chief.

The other candidates who intend to run for Orange County mayor are Pete Clarke, Jose Datil Colom, Robert Edward Melanson, Rob Panepinto and David Quiros.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina is thought to be eying a run for Orange County sheriff.

The primary election is Aug. 28, and the general election is Nov. 6.