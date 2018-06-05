TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A judge Tuesday ruled Florida must put a plan in place to allow medical marijuana patients to get smokable products.

Judge Karen Gievers ruled the state's ban on smoking medical marijuana was unconstitutional last month. But the state appealed the ruling on public health concerns. The appeal placed an automatic stay on Gievers' ruling.

On Tuesday, the judge lifted that stay, giving the state until June 11 to put a plan together. Gievers said the state's ban caused irreparable harm to patients who could not get the treatment recommended for them.

Gievers also said there was no likelihood that the state would be successful in its appeal of her ruling.

One of those patients, Cathy Jordan, suffers from ALS and says smoking the plant is the only way she gets any relief because it dries excess saliva, increases her appetite and acts as a muscle relaxer.

Florida voters approved medical marijuana in a constitutional amendment in 2016. Jordan's attorney, John Morgan, who spearheaded the effort to get the provision on the ballot, said the amendment's original language did not allow for marijuana smoking in public, implying that it should be allowed privately.

The state has argued that the issue was a matter of public law and that Gievers' ruling last month goes against the intent of the Florida Legislature, which imposed the smoking ban.

Even with the ruling, it could take several months to get the rules in place before dispensaries can fill recommendations for smokable cannabis.

