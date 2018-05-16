WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Wednesday approved a measure that would keep net neutrality rules in place, reversing action by the Federal Communications Commission to deregulate the internet.

The Senate voted 52-47 to pass the measure.

In December, the FCC repealed the Obama-era rule, which requires equal treatment for all web traffic.

The rule had prevented providers such from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.

While the bill passed in the Senate, it's not expected to be taken up in the U.S. House.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.