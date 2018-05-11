WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to propose a new plan on Friday that could eventually save Americans money on prescription medications.

New plan to lower drug prices

Plan would also increase competition

Result would be lower pharmacy costs

Florida has site to compare drug costs

While the plan may not directly target pharmaceutical companies' ability to set their own prices for a drug, it may give Americans more choices in the marketplace.

Prices for medications seem to have no cap. In fact, pharmaceutical companies are allowed to set prices for their drugs with no regulation whatsoever.

Officials said the plan would increase competition, create incentives for drugmakers to lower initial prices and slash federal rules that make it harder for private insurers to negotiate lower prices. The result would be lower pharmacy costs for patients -- a key Trump campaign promise.

The plan will not include giving the federal Medicare program power to directly negotiate prices with drugmakers, they noted. Trump campaigned on the idea, which is vigorously opposed by the pharmaceutical industry.

During Trump's campaign, he said the pharmaceutical giants are, "getting away with murder." Now the president's new plan would give consumers more information in hand before they head out to drug stores.

Administration officials say that this will be the most comprehensive plan that has ever been proposed but offered few specifics. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. accounts for 70 percent of the world's brand name drug profits.

Many drugs for life-threatening illnesses like cancer are launched at more than $100,000 per year with annual increases. Americans pay for more pharmaceuticals than any other country in the world.

While the president will give more on his plans to assist Americans with the rising cost of prescription drugs, here in Florida, many can help themselves by doing a little research before heading out to the drug store.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Agency for Health Care Administration set up a website where people can compare the prices that pharmacies are charging for some of the most common drugs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.