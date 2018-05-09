President Donald Trump withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal is sending shockwaves around the world especially with some of U.S. allies.

United Kingdom, France, others release rare joint statement

Iran's president says if deal does not continue, he will restart nuclear activities

On Tuesday, the president explained why he is withdrawing America from the deal.

"The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen," he said at a televised news conference from the White House.

Trump said the Iran deal should never have been made.

Trump has been critical of the 2015 Iran deal, which lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country in exchange for Iran accepting restrictions and inspections on its nuclear program.



United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Germany, and the European Union made the deal in 2015 with Iran.

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran continue the deal for now, but if it cannot come to an agreement for continuing the program, he says Iran will prepared to restart nuclear activities.

However, this is not just about Iran. U.S. allies are not pleased. France, Germany, and the UK released a rare joint statement condemning the U.S. pulling out.

"It is with regret and concern that we, the Leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom take note of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement read.

French President Emmanuel Macron also posted on Twitter.

We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018

Germany's Foreign Minister also chimed in.





With regard to #JCPOA with #Iran, FM @HeikoMaas is in no doubt: "With this agreement, not only this region but the world as a whole is more secure than it would be without it." Therefore Europe is working hard to uphold the deal: https://t.co/r14yOPhmBD — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) May 8, 2018

Back on U.S. soil, former President Barack Obama detailed why he believes Trump's decision is misguided.

"Walking away from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) turns our back on America's closest allies, and an agreement that our country's leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated," he wrote in a Facebook post.