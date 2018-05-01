ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Rep. Alan Grayson announced a new campaign to return to the U.S. House Tuesday, setting off a Democratic primary in his former district with the current congressman.

Grayson will run for U.S. House District 9, which includes Orange, Osceola and Polk counties, a district Grayson had represented from 2012 to 2016.

In 2016 Grayson left to run for U.S. Senate and lost to Patrick Murphy.

Grayson told Spectrum News Network's Ybeth Bruzual that Central Florida needs someone "who is paying attention, working attention and getting good things done."

Grayson says these things don't happen when he is not in office. He also said the country needs someone who will stand up to President Donald Trump.

The decision to run this time means he will have to campaign in a Democratic primary with incumbent Rep. Darren Soto. He says Soto does not have the visibility in the district.

"It's true that, at least nominally, he's a Democrat, but you're never going to find a deeper chasm on the issues than the chasm between me and Darren Soto in terms of his voting record," Grayson said.

"What people want is someone who is going to fight for what's right, and fight for justice and equality and peace. And God knows there aren't enough of those people right now.

Grayson, a lawyer and liberal firebrand who gained both supporters and critics that when he famously said the Republican health care plan was to "die quickly," first joined Congress in 2008. He lost that seat in 2010, then came back into office in 2012 with District 9 and was re-elected in 2014.

Grayson is also independently wealthy and a constant campaign fundraiser. That makes it easier for Grayson to run in a primary where he may not get much support from the Democratic establishment.

Soto, who served in the Florida Legislature before winning House District 9 in 2016, is the first Puerto Rican to join Florida's Congressional delegation, in a district with a sizeable Puerto Rican population.

