TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Wednesday gave Florida's cabinet a bit of breathing room regarding felon voting rights restoration.

Appeals court stays felon voting rights restoration ruling

Lower court ruled Florida procedure unconstitutional

Felons must wait 5 years after sentence completed to apply

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeal issued a stay on a lower judge's ruling that Florida's procedure for restoring voting rights to felons who completed their sentences was unconstitutional.

The cabinet, which makes up Florida's Clemency Board, was supposed to meet Wednesday night, hours before a deadline by Judge Mark Walker to revise that procedure.

But because the federal appeals court issued the stay, that ruling is now null and void.

Gov. Scott waited until the last minute to hold the hearing in the hopes that the appeals court would step in.

Currently, felons who complete their sentences must wait five years before they can apply to get their voting rights restored. The clemency board, is Florida's cabinet, then hears each case and issues a ruling.

US Judge Mark Walker ruled that process unconstitutional, saying it disenfranchised more than a million Floridians.

Gov. Scott says it should be up to Florida's leaders to decide, not the courts.

Meanwhile, felon rights restoration activists would rather the decision rest with voters, who will get to vote on the issue in November.