A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants from deportation but gave it 90 days to restate its arguments before his order takes effect.

Government must begin taking new DACA applications

Trump administration has 3 months to give reason to end DACA

That means the government must begin taking new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Another federal judge, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates who was appointed by then-President George W. Bush, overrules the Trump administration's plan to end the program for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children by their parents.

However, the administration has 90 days to better explain the reasons behind ending DACA.

Renewals of the permits already resumed after the Supreme Court decided to not overturn decisions by two federal judges.

However, this latest ruling allows for new enrollees, which could protect thousands of more undocumented immigrants.