Marijuana decriminalization is getting some attention across the nation.

Drug Enforcement Administration considers marijuana controlled substance

States have their own laws that decriminalize it

According to CNN and the Associated Press reports, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning to propose legislation next week that would decriminalize the drug at the federal level.

Many states have their own laws that do the same thing, but the Drug Enforcement Administration considers marijuana a controlled substance.

Schumer's measure would take it off that list.

The law would maintain federal authority to regulate marijuana advertising the same way it does alcohol and tobacco.