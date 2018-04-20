Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham is on Political Connections this Sunday.

The Democrat talked to our Eric Levy about how she wants to move Florida forward if elected.

"I want to make sure that when I'm governor, that I'm someone that's working hard for all Floridians, being someone that brings people together, not divides us," Graham said.

Levy asked Graham about her thoughts on public education in Florida, on immigration, on offshore drilling, on guns, and on how she would handle governing Florida.

ON EDUCATION

"We have got to put education back in the hands of our teachers. We've got it in this high-stakes standardized testing. It's taken over our schools, our teachers are being forced to teach to the test."

"I think we need to bring technical training down to the middle school years, where kids are trying to figure out, you know, what does my future hold. Let's give them something exciting to to work toward."

"We've got to make sure that the lottery dollars which were promised as an enhancement education funding, that we get back to using those lottery dollars as the people of Florida voted overwhelmingly that they wanted them to be spent."

ON GUN LAWS

"I'm glad that something happened in the last legislature after 20 years and the gun lobby having absolute carte blanche in whatever they want to do in Tallahassee. Something was done, but it is not nearly enough.

"We've got to ban the sale a military-style assault weapons, we've got to make sure that we have comprehensive background checks. My husband is in law enforcement and we talk about this all the time, there is no reason why a weapon of war needs to be on our streets. And in terms of comprehensive background checks, we need to make sure that anyone who has a gun has the ability to use that gun in a way that is not going to do harm to others, that they have the mental stability to have a gun."

ON IMMIGRATION

"I want to tap into the best among us, which means that we want to take care of people and help people. The Dreamers are a perfect example, these tens of thousands of young people here in Florida who are contributing to our communities, who are doing great things. We should not want those young people to live in fear. So as governor, I'm going to be welcoming to people that are such an incredible part of Florida's fabric."

ON OFFSHORE DRILLING

"I live in North Florida where we saw the impact of the B.P. oil spill, and even then, when there really was not oil lapping up on the beaches but the perception was that there was, and therefore the economy in North Florida took a huge hit. Can you imagine what would happen if we had a major oil spill off of our beaches? It would destroy our tourism economy. So yes, we have got to actually ban offshore oil drilling."

ON SOLAR ENERGY

"Every single one of our rooftops should be covered in in solar panels. The reason why we don't have that is the utility companies have control over third party ownership of solar power. We've got to make sure that any Florida citizen can have solar energy as one of their primary sources of energy, and it's going to be important that we have a governor, and I'm going to be that governor, that's able to get this done."

ON JOBS

"My thoughts are we need to be doing whatever we can to broaden the economic base here in Florida, and space exploration is certainly one of those ways that we can do it. We need to be growing our economy, too many people are trapped in low-paying jobs.

"Whether it's the space industry or new technology jobs or robotics or... there are so many new opportunities for jobs to bring them here to Florida."