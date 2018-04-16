During an interview on Sunday night with ABC, former FBI Director James Comey says it is possible President Donald Trump obstructed justice. And many of his comments about the president have ignited a lot of debate.

Comey sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired late Sunday night and some of the words that he used to describe the president were harsh.

Comey called Trump "morally unfit" for office and that he treated women like "pieces of meat."

The interview kicks off a promotional tour for Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty,"​ which is set to hit the book shelves tomorrow.

Stephanopoulos asked Comey more about a time that Comey says Trump cleared the Oval Office of other officials last February.

Comey has said before, the president encouraged him to close the investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who by that point was suspected of lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Stephanopoulos: "Should you have said, 'Mr. President, I can't discuss this. You're doing something improper.'"?

Comey: "Maybe, but if he didn't know he was doing something improper, why did he kick out the attorney general and the vice president of the United States and the leaders of the intelligence community? Why am I alone if he's doesn't know the nature of the request? But it's possible in the moment another person would have said, 'Sir, you can't ask me that, that's a criminal investigation that could be obstruction of justice.'"

Stephanopoulos: "Was President Trump obstructing justice?"

Comey: "Possibly. It's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice."​

Flynn pleaded guilty last December and is now cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.​

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this during a White House briefing Sunday night:

"The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker. This is nothing more than a poorly executed PR stunt by Comey to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account by peddling a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section."

Trump posted several critical tweets on Comey over the weekend.

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018