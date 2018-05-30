ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have hired a new head coach.

Orlando Magic announce hiring of new head coach

Steve Clifford was Hornets head coach for past 5 seasons

Clifford was previously a Magic assistant under Van Gundy

Former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will return to the Orlando coaching staff after five seasons in Charlotte, the Magic announced Wednesday morning.

"We are very excited to welcome Steve (Clifford) back into the Magic family," Orlando's President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. "Steve is widely regarded throughout the NBA community as an elite coach and developer of players at all stages. His teams have always been disciplined and prepared, and have embraced the concept of playing for each other."

Clifford was a Magic assistant coach from 2007-12 under head coach Stan Van Gundy. Before coaching the Hornets, he spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Several teams parted ways with coaches in April, including the Magic and Hornets. Orlando fired head coach Frank Vogel after two seasons during which the team went 54-100. Clifford was let go by the Hornets after the team didn't make the playoffs the past two seasons.