COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For more than 80 minutes Saturday, it appeared Orlando City was in line for an impressive road victory against the Columbus Crew.

The last 10 minutes were a disaster.

City conceded two late goals and lost 3-2.

The Lions (7-12-1) led 2-1 until the 86th minute, when they were whistled for a controversial penalty in the box. Gyasi Zardes converted the penalty kick to tie the game at 2. Then in stoppage time, Will Trapp scored on a deep blast for the game-winning goal.

Sacha Kljestan gave Orlando the early lead, punching it in at the 16th minute when Chris Mueller missed a header off a cross from RJ Allen from the right side of the box.

Columbus (9-7-6) tied it when Zardes scored the first of his two goals at the 51st minute. The Crew kept the pressure on, but Mueller missed another header from the right side of the box minutes later.

Orlando responded on the counter and Stefano Pinho broke the tie in the 58th. Zardes tied it on a penalty kick 30 minutes later.

Bad weather pushed the start back 41 minutes.