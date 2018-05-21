ORLANDO, Fla. -- New rules have been instituted at Orlando City Stadium in the wake of an incident last week in which fans threw beer bottles and cups onto the field.
In the waning minutes of a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC on Sunday, May 13, fans in the stadium threw trash onto the pitch.
Orlando City Soccer called the behavior "unacceptable" and vowed to take action.
A total of 38 people were identified and suspended or trespassed from the property from 1 to 2 years. Not all have been notified yet, the club said.
Now, as the soccer program prepares for its first match in the stadium since the incident -- the Orlando Pride will host North Carolina on Wednesday -- CEO Alex Leito has rolled out four new rules to curb the chances of another disruptive incident.
The new rules include:
- New PA and video board announcements before and during matches, detailing the ramifications of throwing objects onto the field;
- The production of a player video discussing proper fan code of conduct;
- Adding more cameras to the lower bowl of the stadium; and
- In the coming weeks, the stadium will become an "all-pour" venue, meaning drinks will be poured into cups without lids.
"I was very very sad to see our stadium turn into a trash can from our own fans and honestly don't want to see that happen again," Leito said during a news conference Monday.
The Lions next play at home this Saturday against the Chicago Fire.