ORLANDO, Fla. — We haven't even eaten our turkey yet, and it's full-on Christmastime at the Magic Kingdom.

New items on tap at this year's Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Some eateries cooking up holiday-themed treats, sweets

Party runs on select nights from 7 to midnight until December 21

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party has kicked off with some tweaks to returning traditions and new experiences.

The Jingle Cruise is adding holiday humor.

"Why is Santa such a great skipper?" asked "Skipper" Angie Sardina Fernandez. "Because his jokes always "sleigh."

The "Skipper" hosted us during a special media day at the Disney park.

"Trader 'Samta' is new this year," she added. "He's usually Trader Sam, but this year he's dressed up as

'Samta.'"

As for the treats, Magic Kingdom pastry sous chef Amy Goodpaster showed off a Wreck-It Ralph Sugar Rush Cupcake, which is a red velvet and vanilla cake with buttercream and peppermint. You'll find that at Main Street Bakery.

Over at Casey's Corner is the Ugly Sweater Brownie with buttercream on top.

"Takes a fantastic selfie with your ugly sweater," she laughed.

She also made a Christmas Cookie Milkshake with cotton candy, and Vanellope Éclair with rainbow cereal topping.

More savory options include the Holiday Burger and Fiesta Nachos.

Here are a few other new things for the 2018 holiday season:

New Merchandise and Collectibles at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party – The specially ticketed event will feature new items. Gift ideas will include new short- and long-sleeve shirts, pins, a merry Magic Band and more.

Holiday Music Happening in Tomorrowland – A new a cappella group will sing holiday favorites in Tomorrowland during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Look for them in between performances of “A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas.”

New Sweet-and-Savory Party Debuts on Town Square – Tony’s Most Merriest Town Square Party will debut this year as part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. In this special experience, guests will discover a mix of sweet and savory treats including Tony’s famous meatballs, red velvet cupcakes and much more. The $99/person ticket also includes beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as special reserved viewing for Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party runs from 7 to midnight on select nights through December 21.