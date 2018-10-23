APOPKA, Florida -- Some of the best haunted experiences are created by your neighbors.

Apopka family has been offering Halloween experience for 19 years

This year's haunted home is available only 2 nights

It's an indoor and outdoor experience, and admission is free

Bill Bacigalupi and his family and friends have been transforming his home for 19 years.

"You heard about people having skeletons in the closet," Bacigalupi said. "We really do."

The Apopka Halloween House is an indoor and outdoor experience.

"People who came as kids are now bringing their own kids," he said.

Bacigalupi took us all over his yard and house to give us a sense of this year's layout. The haunt happens for only two nights this year.

"We've got a girl swinging in the tree right here," he said. "Her song will drive you crazy by the end of the night, after listening to her 'la la la,' all night long."

Bacigalupi showed us a few new additions this year. One of them is a musical merry-go-round consisting of freaky clowns. Another is a very grumpy "dog" who will snap and growl at you wickedly. If you're unsuspecting, it has potential to scare the daylights out of you.

Bacigalupi is introducing new haunts this year, but video from previous years shows that many of the attractions return Halloween after Halloween, as fans almost expect it.

He says about eight to 12 people work together during the event, from traffic control to manning the treat stations. Some, of course, are the scare-actors.

You can experience the Apopka Halloween House Part XIX on October 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. That event, though, is outdoors only. For the main event, which also takes you inside, head to 541 Mount Argyll Court, Apopka from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31.

Admission is free.