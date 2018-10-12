MELBOURNE, Fla. — If you're looking for something Halloween-y and not super scary, the Brevard Zoo's annual celebration kicks off this weekend.

Boo at the Zoo is a 9-night trick-or-treating event that immerses guests within a decorated environment, from the boardwalks to the animal habitats.

Boo takes place after the park usually closes, so most of the animals will not be part of it. (They're usually taken into their enclosed bedroom at about 4:30 p.m.).

During our visit, interior designer Jessica Neal was constructing part of a haunted swamp experience inside a lodge.

"Once inside this cave, there may or may not be a monster in here," she giggled. "It's going to be dark. There's going to be fog everywhere."

She says she's working on a tight budget, "so we have to get kinda crafty."

She built the cave in 3 hours, but still had to tackle the rest of the maze with only a few days left.

"Strategy is to get all of our friends tonight to come and help us!" she laughed, but was totally serious.

Another attraction is the Boo Choo Train. It uses the same track as it does during the day, but it's transformed into an enchanted candy wonderland.

Speaking of treats, 30 treat stations will be chock-full of Reeses, Kit Kats, etc.

"Last week, about 150,000 pieces of candy arrived," Elliot Zirulnik, Brevard Zoo Communications Manager, told us.

Below are the special event prices. (For comparison, adult admission to the zoo during regular hours is $19.95)

HOURS & ADMISSION

October 12 5:30 – 9 p.m. $8

October 13 5:30 – 9 p.m. $10

October 14 5:30 – 8 p.m. $8

October 19 5:30 – 9 p.m. $12

October 20 5:30 – 9 p.m. $14

October 21 5:30 – 8 p.m. $12

October 26 5:30 – 9 p.m. $12

October 27 5:30 – 9 p.m. $14

October 28 5:30 – 8 p.m. $12

*Tickets not required for children under three years of age.