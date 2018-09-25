ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you're up for a real adrenaline rush, how would you like to step on the other side of those safety gates and into the crocodile and alligator habitats?

Gatorland offering Trainer for a Day experience

You get to go behind the barriers at the gator, crocodile exhibits

The ticketed experience costs $129 (plus tax)

Gatorland's ever-evolving Trainer-For-A-Day experience teams you up with a fearless leader who's an expert in reptilian behavior. One of those guides is Savannah Boan, who's taking us beyond the barriers.

So what prevents the crocs from lunging on top of us?

"Nothing," Boan said. "I mean, really - nothing."

But Gatorland says its priority (obviously) is the safety of their guests. The animal experts are aware of certain behaviors, tendencies, reactions, moods, characteristics, and actions of big ol' reptiles that you nor I would ever think about.

Boan has her favorite gators like Thrasher. He literally comes to her like calling out to Benji.

"Science says that they can learn up to 30 different words," she said. "They have a really small brain, but they use 90 percent of it."

The Trainer for a Day experience (which is a ticketed upgrade) also lets you touch a bunch of other animals and reptile like the Aldabra tortoise -- the largest living tortoise species in the world.

Lucy is 27. Dean is, get this, 104.

"They can live over 200 years," Boan said.

You can get more information about the $129.00 (plus tax) Trainer-for-a-Day experience on Gatorland's website .

In the meantime, Boan is going to be Gatorland's first-ever expert speaker at this fall's TEDxOrlando.

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, combining Technology, Entertainment and Design.

It's happening Oct. 27, 2018 at Full Sail Live.