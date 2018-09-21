ORLANDO, Fla. -- You may have worn her button on a fluorescent T-shirt in the 1980's. Tiffany is now celebrating 30 years in the music industry, and we've tracked her down in Winter Park.

The recording artist is releasing a brand new album with a vibe uncharacteristic to the "Tiffany" image -- which one would assume since, sheesh, you may not even have been born in 1987 when "I Think We're Alone Now" came out.

Her album "Pieces of Me" is not just pop -- it's a whole lot of rock, and Tiffany admits that she had more creative control than ever.

"This is probably the most exposed as an album, as a songwriter," she told Spectrum News inside Castle Door Studios. "So this is the musician side of Tiffany."

She was in town performing, once again, at Epcot's 'Eat to the Beat' Concert Series. Castle Door provided rehearsal space.

"Ann Wilson is an inspiration, and Stevie Nicks," she told us. "So that's kind of where I get all that power from."

She has a sound now that isn't common on mainstream radio.

"We're kind of old school a little bit, in the feel of retro," she said. "Like, real band."

Her band mates are from Nashville and the UK. She lives in both places.

"Now we're touring the world, and so it's one thing after another," she smiled. "You know, when those type of people come into your life, I am just forever grateful... People come to the show and they go, 'I guess I just didn't know you could sing like that.' It puts a big smile on my face. So when people recognize or compliment it, it truly does make my day."

As does a new recipe.

"I'm going to have a cookbook out next year," she revealed. "So there you go. There's more. There's more coming. Food and music."

As we mentioned, Tiffany is part of this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series at Epcot. The next act is Sheila E. this weekend. Sugar Ray starts Monday, Sept. 24.