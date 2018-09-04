ORLANDO, Fla. -- As we told you earlier this month during soft opening, Disney Springs' newest restaurant is now open.

Chicken Guy is newest eatery at Disney Springs

Guy Fieri visited the location during grand opening ceremony

Menu full of chicken dishes, 22 sauces

For Guy Fieri, though, 'Chicken Guy' is more than an eatery -- it's an attraction.

"Chicken's on fire right now," the celebrity chef told Spectrum News minutes before the ribbon cutting. "It's one of the hottest things people are enjoying. What we've done here at Chicken Guy is we've taken it to the next level."

Located next to Planet Hollywood Observatory, the new eatery features a menu full of chicken dishes -- chicken sandwiches, salads, and of course, chicken tenders.

If you're a dipper, you have 22 sauces to mix 'n' match.

"I actually think we're getting up into the thousands," he said, referring to the number of sauce combos.

The "attraction" element is also thanks to the official Sauce Slingers. They're just as they sound -- employees armed with a bunch of sauces, at your service.

"Let me bring the Sauce Slinger team in," Fieri said, motioning over a few of the cast members. "So say you ordered the lemon pepper and the BBQ and you said, 'You know what? I wanted to try that curry.' They come rolling in and you get a free sauce sample."

Oh, and you may want to ask the Slingers to do for you what they did during auditions. Some of those dudes can sing.

Fieri let us behind the counter for this one-on-one interview. Check it out in the video player above.