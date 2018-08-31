ORLANDO, Fla. -- Barbra Streisand, Jack Nicholson, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga are all performing in Orlando this weekend -- at least people who look a lot like them.

Sunburst Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators takes place Saturday

Performance event draws dozens of celebrity impersonators each year

Guests can attend Saturday showcase; tickets available at door, online

"This is going to be the greatest, greatest, greatest interview you've ever did," Kevin Hartman, who portrays President Donald Trump, tells us.

Dozens of celebrity impersonators are strutting, singing and dancing in the Sunburst Showcase, an annual event during which impersonators and tribute artists perform for talent buyers, agents, producers and meeting planners.

"Well I'm having a nice 7 and 7 here," says Jack Bullard, a k a "Jack Nicholson."

Bullard and C.J. Morgan met at a previous Sunburst show.

"Well, she doesn't drink them, but I do. But yeah, she is beautiful. You have that absolutely right," Bullard says of Morgan, who portrays Dolly Parton.

There weren't any sparks at the 2011 Sunburst, but then "we met up again in Las Vegas. ... We started talking right there, and she hasn't quit yet," Bullard says.

Says Hartman's Trump: "Give it up for these gentlemen right here. But give it up for me more."