The recent passing of Aretha Franklin is having a particularly powerful impact on one of our Orlando-area performers.

CeCe Teneal is lead singer of Soul Kamotion

She has performed an Aretha Franklin tribute show

May soon perform one at Dr. Phillips Center

"She was the Queen," CeCe Teneal said. "Queen of Soul, Queen of Music, Queen of Women Empowerment."

Teneal is the lead singer of Soul Kamotion. The band -- together now for 16 years -- is a blend of blues, soul and roots music. But she also produced the "Portrait of a Queen" album, in which she takes to the stage as a tribute show.

We asked if she'd performed her tribute since Franklin's passing on Aug. 16.

"I have not," she said. "I have not. I don't know what it's going to be like."

Teneal says it all started when she was a child, at home doing chores.

"I was just cleaning one day and I was singing along to 'Dr. Feelgood'... at, like, age 9 or 10," she recalled. "And my mom was like, Wait a minute? Wait a minute! Do that again!"

According to Teneal's bio, she has performed in 35 countries.

"We're excited to bring people a stage production that celebrates Aretha's life and her music, especially even vintage Aretha," she told us. "In our show, we go back to 'Don't Play That Song For Me,' we go back to 'Dr. Feelgood,' you know, 'Spanish Harlem.' We go back to those songs that really shaped and defined who she is."

Teneal is in talks with the Dr. Phillips Center to perform soon at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. The date has not yet been locked down.

"People can imitate," she said, "they can duplicate, but there will only ever be one Queen of Soul.”