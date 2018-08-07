ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando is about to get a brand new nightly show unlike anything else in town, and Spectrum News got exclusive access to the rehearsals.

Tribute singer portrays Prince at dinner show

Rock Dinner show starts nightly run in September

Rock Dinner Show at the new Orlando Forum on International Drive starts its nightly run -- with Sunday brunches -- in early September.

The show features tribute artists like Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, Prince, among others. They're backed by a full band, dancers, aerial artists and an all-new storyline.

Sir Jac, of Orlando, portrays Prince.

"Prince has an essence to him that is very difficult to duplicate," the performer told us backstage while applying his stage make-up.

His 'ah-ha' moment happened back when he was in the Marines.

He said is was "when somebody behind me in the dining hall said, 'You know what? You kinda look like Prince.'"

Sir Jac eventually became an officer at a high-security prison.

"I saw the state of mind of a lot of people; a lot of depression," he said. "The way I would get out of the mood of being so somber would be to go jam with the band and, I decided, my favorite music was Prince.

"Prince died on my birthday," he added. "I saw so many people in pain that I decided to go ahead and do a show here."

The performer has been doing shows in San Francisco, L.A., and Las Vegas. But at Orlando's soon-to-open nightly dinner show, Prince has company in the form of other royals -- the King of Pop and the King of Rock.

Before the Rock Dinner Show starts its nightly run in September, you can catch a special performance this Friday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. during Hearts of Reality.

The annual event draws reality stars from Survivor, Big Brother, the Amazing Race -- to name a few -- and the "Rock" cast is putting on the show, which includes a full meal.

Hearts of Reality benefits Give Kids The World, an all-inclusive, themed vacation for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The Orlando Forum is just steps from the new hotel Universal is building on the former Wet 'n Wild water park location.

Friday, Spectrum News will catch up with one of the owners and the well-known chef who's putting his 37 years of experience into the kitchen.

