NATIONWIDE -- What if your Uber driver told you he can speak to dead people?

That's just what happens in Lifetime Television's new show, " Seatbelt Psychic ."

Global psychic sensation Thomas John is at the wheel.

"I was born with this psychic and mediumship abilities, which I believe everyone does have to an extent," John told me during a phone interview. "We just have to be open to it."

On the show, John picks up unsuspecting ride-share passengers and reveals he can communicate with the dead. While driving, he relays detailed messages from past family members and friends, leading to some powerfully emotional, even life-changing readings.

John's family had become aware of his gift since he was 4 years old. That's when he says he connected with the spirit of his late grandfather. He's now a trusted adviser to celebrities, including Courteney Cox and Sara Gilbert.

While we had him on the phone, we wanted to know whether he thinks we're going to have a bad hurricane season in 2018.

"You know, actually, this year seems slower for that down there for you guys," he said. "I'm feeling an isolated one, but it doesn't seem as bad as it's been... I did feel like there will be a bigger one in September. But it feels, overall, more of a calm feeling I'm getting with that."

The "Seatbelt Psychic" airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.