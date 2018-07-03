ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando is getting ready for its annual Fireworks at the Fountain July 4 event.

Crews were seen cleaning up the grounds, setting up railings and portable bathrooms Tuesday around Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

Fireworks at the Fountain starts at 4 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display, which starts around 9:15 p.m.

The event has a kids play area, a beer garden, food and drink vendors and live music. Bands performing this year include The Mellow Relics, Mo'Mo-Browne, The Spring and the Orlando Concert Band.

If you're planning to come to Lake Eola for the fireworks, here's what you need to know:

ROAD CLOSURES:

A number of streets around Lake Eola will be closed Wednesday as early as 7 a.m. also, Central Boulevard between Rosalind Avenue and Eola Drive, and Rosalind Avenue itself from South Street to Robinson Street, will close around 2 p.m.

You can see all of the road closures on the map below.

PARKING:

SunRail will not be operating Wednesday, which means you will either have to take LYNX, rideshare or drive into town to catch the show. The city of Orlando is urging residents to use specific parking lots and garages around town, particularly those west of Orange Avenue. We've included the suggested parking garages and lots on the map below. If you are handicapped, parking is available along Rosalind Avenue between Central Boulevard and Jackson Street. Show your handicapped credentials to the police officer stationed at the road blocks to get in.

&nbsp;

GETTING AROUND DOWNTOWN

The city is encouraging residents to use the free LYMMO bus system to get around downtown to Lake Eola.