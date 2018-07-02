ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- The city of Altamonte Springs is preparing to light up the night sky with this year's Red Hot and Boom event Tuesday.

The annual pre-Fourth of July show combines music, food and fireworks for a popular event that brings thousands of people to Cranes Roost Park near Altamonte Mall.

This year's musical acts include:

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and conclude at 11 p.m. with fireworks, but people usually get to the area early and claim a spot around the park.

There are dozens of vendors selling food and drinks, but you can bring your own.

If you are interested in attending Red Hot and Boom Tuesday, here are some things to know.

THE FIREWORKS GO OFF, RAIN OR SHINE

Red Hot and Boom is a rain or shine event, and it usually rains in the afternoon. While the fireworks display might get delayed, but the show always goes on. Our meteorologists say rain chances are at 40 percent, so rain is possible in the afternoon, and seek shelter if there are storms.

IT GETS HOT

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Tuesday, so be sure to have plenty of water on hand and other ways to keep cool. There will be several first aid tents around the park if needed.

ITEMS YOU CAN BRING

Pop-up tents or canopies with no sides are allowed, as long as they are no bigger than 10'x10'. All of them must be down by sunset, and the ones by the amphitheater must be down by 4 p.m.

Blankets and tarps no bigger than 10'x10' are also allowed. So are folding chairs or beach chairs, and soft-sided personal coolders you can carry with a single handle or stroller strap.

ITEMS YOU CANNOT BRING

No drones

No alcohol

No glass containers

No coolers bigger than 2'x2'

Coolers on wheels

No unauthorized weapons or sharp objects

No personal fireworks

No grills or propane tanks

No pets

ROAD CLOSURES, TRAFFIC AND PARKING

The two main parking garages are closed and one lot near the movie theater is reserved for handicapped parking only. General parking is available in the lots around Altamonte Mall and in surrounding areas.

There are a number of road closures around Cranes Roost Park. Here's a clickable map for details on road closures before the event:



The city recommends also parking with an eye toward how you'll be getting out of the area after the event. The city offered these post-event travel suggestions, depending on where you live.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS:

If you live west of I-4, consider taking Central Parkway to Montgomery Road.

If you live east of I-4, you will not be able to directly cross State Road 436 between Palm Springs Drive and I-4 and left turns will be slow. Consider going to Boston Avenue or Maitland Avenue and making a right turn.

ORLANDO:

SR 436 from Altamonte Mall to I-4 is very crowded. Getting onto I-4 will take even more time.

Consider taking SR 436 to Maitland Avenue, then to Maitland Boulevard to I-4. Or you can take 17-92 all the way to Orlando.

To get to I-4, you can also take Central Parkway from Altamonte Mall to Montgomery Road, down to State Road 434, north to I-4.

MAITLAND/WINTER PARK:

Consider taking State Road 436 to Maitland Avenue or 17-92, then south to your destination.

SANFORD/DELTONA/DAYTONA BEACH:

Consider taking Central Parkway from Altamonte Mall to Montgomery Road to State Road 434, then north to I-4, instead of trying to get onto I-4 from State Road 436.

LONGWOOD/WINTER SPRINGS:

Consider taking Central Parkway to Montgomery Road to State Road 434 to get out of the area, as Palm Springs northbound will be very crowded.

If you are heading home to Winter Springs or Oviedo, consider taking State Road 436 to 17-92.

APOPKA/WEST ORANGE COUNTY:

Consider taking Central Parkway north of Altamonte Mall to Montgomery Road to State Road 436.

Altamonte Springs also published a mapp showing how traffic will be allowed to flow on the roads after the event. You can see that map on the Red Hot and Boom website.